Observing that residents of Jammu and Kashmir are fed up with the dynastic parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the BJP will form its government with a full majority in the Union Territory with the blessing of the people.

Winding his two-day tour in Jammu to release the party's manifesto and kick-start the elections campaign, Shah said that the upcoming election was truly historic in the history of J&K.

"For the first time since India's independence, voters in Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes under one flag, with one constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar", he said, adding, "These elections are taking place for the first time without the shadow of Article 370, and we've already seen its impact during the Lok Sabha elections".

"In the past, even a 10 percent voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections in the Valley was seen as an achievement. This time without hesitation or hindrance, a record 58.47% voter turnout was registered in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant victory for democracy", he said.

Asserting that his party will form its government in J&K, he said, "There are many speculations in the media, but let it be clear that the BJP will contest this election with full might and will emerge victorious, without a doubt".

NC, Congress trying to snatch reservation rights of STs

The Home Minister said that the National Conference and Congress were attempting to reintroduce Article 370 and undermine the reservations for Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, OBCs, and Dalits.

"Rahul Gandhi must understand that these reservations are protected and cannot be altered. Since the abrogation of Article 370, women in Jammu and Kashmir have gained rights they were denied for 70 years, yet the National Conference and Congress seek to take those rights away", he said.

"They also aim to release individuals involved in stone-pelting and terrorism, threatening the peace that the Jammu region now enjoys", he said.

He further pointed out that the demand of the National Conference and Congress to restart cross-LoC trade would directly benefit terrorism.

"They talk about negotiations with Pakistan, but let it be clear: there will be no talks until there is peace. They also want to rename Shankaracharya Hill as 'Takh-e-Suleman'. Congress, NC's Abdullah family, and PDP's Mufti family have looted crores of rupees", he said.

Only the Centre can restore statehood

Union Home Minister questioned Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah on how they plan to restore Jammu and Kashmir's state status.

"Only the central government can grant statehood, why are they deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir?" he asked, adding, "This responsibility can only be fulfilled by the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"The central government will restore Jammu and Kashmir's status as a state, as announced in Parliament after the elections. Congress and the National Conference are demanding something that the BJP has already pledged in Parliament", he promised.