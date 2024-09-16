Observing that Article 370 is now history and will never be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that leaders of the National Conference and Congress are trying to befool on this issue.

He predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance would not form government in Jammu and Kashmir as these dynastic parties were exposed before the masses.

Wrapping up the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by addressing a series of public meetings in the Chenab region, Amit Shah asserted that the BJP-led central government will eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir permanently.

Shah stated that the National Conference-Congress alliance would not succeed in forming the J-K government.

"I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those who have endured sacrifices since the onset of terrorism in 1990, that we will eliminate terrorism so thoroughly that it will never re-emerge," he said.

Paid tributes to terror victims

Shah paid homage to those who lost their lives in terror-related incidents, specifically mentioning BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma. He criticized the National Conference and Congress for their promises to release terrorists if they came to power.

"In front of Maa Machial Mata's shrine, I declare that under Modi's government, no one will dare to spread terrorism on Indian soil," he asserted.

The Home Minister highlighted the BJP government's efforts to strengthen Village Defense Guards and Special Police Officers (SPOs) by providing them with modern weapons, replacing outdated .303 rifles with self-loading rifles.

"The security grid we are establishing will ensure that any terrorists attempting to infiltrate will meet their end at the hands of our Army and police personnel," he added.

Amit Shah's second visit to Jammu within two weeks

This visit marked Shah's second trip to the Jammu region within two weeks. Earlier, on September 6 and 7, he released the BJP's manifesto for the J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers' convention.

Campaigning for the first phase of elections in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Doda West, Bhaderwah, Ramban and Banihal concluded on Monday.

Seeking support for the BJP candidates, Shah said, "This election is a contest between two forces: the National Conference and PDP on one side, and the BJP on the other. The NC-Congress alliance claims they will restore Article 370 if they form the government. Should it be restored?" he asked the crowd.

He assured that the reservations granted by the BJP to Paharis, Gujjars, and others would not be revoked. "Rest assured, I am monitoring the situation in Kashmir, and neither the Abdullahs' nor Rahul's party will form the government in J-K," Shah said.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abolished Article 370, making it a part of history. "It has no place in India's constitution anymore," he stated.

Shah questioned how the NC could restore Article 370 if they were not in power in Delhi. "I promise that neither Article 370 nor terrorism will return, and the reservations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes will remain untouched," he vowed.

Accused NC, Cong of insulting Maharaja Hari Singh

He also accused the NC and Congress of insulting the Dogras by exiling the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh.

Shah mentioned a video of Maharaja's son, Karan Singh, expressing displeasure over the return of his ashes to Jammu and Kashmir instead of his mortal remains. "They insulted the Maharaja and forced out Kashmiri Pandits. Whenever they were in power, terrorism flourished. They deprived women of their rights and never granted reservations to deserving sections," he said.