With only a day left for campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has failed to release its election manifesto, leaving many wondering about the party's stance on key issues.

The first phase of Assembly elections will be held on September 18 and the campaign for this phase will be ended 48 hours before the polling.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will take place on September 18, marking a significant milestone since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. This will be the first assembly election in the region since 2014.

24 assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the first phase.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara – Bijbehara, Shangus – Anantnag East, Pahalgam and in Jammu Division, eight assembly constituencies comprising Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the electoral process.

Manifesto committee was formed in July

In July, the Congress had constituted an election manifesto committee headed by former minister and ex-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Prof Saif-ud-Soz. The committee was tasked with interacting with various sections of society to incorporate their demands into the manifesto. However, despite the passage of time, the party has not made the manifesto public.

BJP, NC, PDP release their election manifestos

All mainstream political parties, the National

Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and BJP have already released their respective election manifestos.

Congress's arch-rival in Jammu, BJP has already released its election manifesto, titled "Sankalp Patra", which was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu last week.

Congress promises key reforms

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has made several promises while campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, including:

1. Five guarantees, including Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs and Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family.

2. Restoration of statehood.

3. Rs 3000 monthly stipend to families headed by women.

4. Increase of rice grains to 11 kg per head in the UT under the public distribution system (PDS).

5. Restoration of both houses, assembly, and legislative council.

Kharge's Assurance on Statehood

While addressing a rally in Anantnag, Kharge assured the crowd that the Congress and National Conference (NC) would jointly work towards restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The delay in releasing the Congress manifesto has raised questions about the party's strategy and preparedness for the assembly polls.

The Congress party's failure to release its election manifesto has given its arch-rival BJP an edge in terms of articulating its vision and policies for Jammu and Kashmir. The delay may impact Congress's ability to effectively communicate its agenda to voters.

Will release our manifesto within two days: Solanki

Meanwhile, Bharatsinh Solanki, AICC general secretary in-charge of J&K said that the Congress party is set to unveil its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections within the next two days.

"Our manifesto is ready and will be released within two days before the first phase of elections. Unlike the BJP's 'Jumlas', our promises will be implemented," Solanki told reporters.

Jammu and Kashmir will hold elections in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

Solanki emphasized that the assembly election in this strategically important region is being closely watched by the entire nation and the world.