After Nick Jonas shared an intimate video of Priyanka Chopra with the caption "Her [heart-eyed emoji]" on his Instagram, it looks like the Quantico actress has also confirmed her relationship with the Jealous singer on the social media platform.

The actress is holidaying with family and friends in Goa. She has been bonding with them and her new found love at a secret location in Goa. Earlier this week, her cousin Parineeti Chopra had shared a slew of videos from their secret getaway, which included the two sisters dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

And now, PeeCee shared a photo featuring her brother and Nick Jonas facing away from the camera in the shot. The actress captioned the picture: "My Favourite Men." Nick and Chopra's brother were seen enjoying the waves under a heavily clouded sky while the actress takes the candid shot.

The picture comes amid rumours that the actress could get engaged by the end of July or early August. The actress hasn't confirmed that she is dating Nick nor has plans of settling down with the 25-year-old, however, several sources suggest that the two are very serious about each other.

Before Priyanka introduced Nick to her mother, Madhu Chopra, over the weekend gone by, the actress had met Nick's parents at a Jonas family wedding in New Jersey. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the singer proposed the actress before they made their way into the wedding.

Nick and Priyanka first met at the MET Gala 2017 where they accompanied each other to the annual fashion event.

It was not only Nick's photos that Priyanka shared. The 35-year-old shared the picture moments after she shared a candid shot of herself walking to the seashore. She captioned the picture: "Footsteps in the sand." Following the post featuring Nick, Priyanka shared another picture of herself with eyes shut, informing her followers that she is exhausted from vacationing.

When you’re exhausted from vacationing ???‍♀️#thestruggleisreal A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Priyanka appeared to have a great vacation as she tutored Nick on Bollywood's version of the rains, rejuvenated at her favourite family vacation spot and more. A photo featuring the couple with friends has been doing the rounds on the internet.