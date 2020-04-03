Kunchacko Boban, the evergreen hero in Mollywood celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Priya and son Izahaak on April 02. In a recent post shared on Facebook, Kunchacko Boban wrote that he has been quarantined with love for the past 15 years.

Romantic hero celebrates anniversary in style

As entire India has been locked down due to coronavirus scare, Kunchacko Boban apparently baked a cake for his better half. In his Facebook post, he urged everyone to excuse the look of the cake, as he has baked a cake for the first time in his life.

"Quarantined with Love for the past 15 years & Loving it!!! Knowing each other for 22years, you are one of the best things to happen in my life. Little did I know that I would be humming the name of my Lady in my very first movie song, even before meeting you. Accepting all the pros and cons of each other and moving forward Hand in Hand. Please excuse the look of the cake. First time in my life I baked a cake for my Wifey" wrote Kunchacko .

The 'Niram' star also added that this wedding anniversary is so special for the entire family as they are enjoying this moment with Izahaak, the charming baby boy who came to Kunchacko Boban's life after 15 years.

Kunchakko Boban flying high

Kunchacko Boban is currently going through the most successful phase in his career, as most of his recent movies have turned out to be hits and superhits. His previous release 'Anjaam Paathira' was a huge success at the box-office, and this thriller film apparently collected more than 50 crores worldwide.

Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in an untitled film which is being directed by Martin Prakkat. As per close sources to the movie, the actor will be flaunting his muscles for the first time in this flick.