The wait is finally over, and the most-anticipated trailer of Malayalam movie 'Virus' has been released on YouTube on April 26, 2019. The trailer has already gone viral on YouTube, and within 10 hours, it has racked up more than 4,11,000 views. The film is directed by Aashiq Abu, and it will portray some real-life incidents which happened in Kerala during the dreaded Nipah virus outbreak.

'Virus' has been ruling the headlines since the date of its announcement, and with the newly released trailer, the makers have made it clear that the wait is worth. From its opening scene, the trailer reminded us of well-made Hollywood survival flicks that narrated stories which can be screened anywhere in the world, despite possibilities of cultural differences.

Raw incidents based on real life

In the initial scene of the movie, we can see a woman apparently infected with Nipah virus lying on the ground, and from then, the voice over of Kunchacko Boban begins. In this movie, Kunchacko Boban is playing the role of a doctor and he reveals that this virus is included in the top 10 priority list by the World Health Organization (WHO). He also added that there is no vaccination and treatment protocol for this dreaded disease.

In the very next moment, the trailer introduces the character of Revathy. In all probabilities, the veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Shailaja teacher, the health minister in Kerala.

Later the director introduces several characters to the audiences, and it includes the one played by Rima Kallingal. Dialogues rendered by Rima Kallingal in the trailer indicates that she will be playing the role of staff nurse Lini who lost her life while treating patients infected with Nipah virus.

The director also shows some incidents where the dead bodies of Nipah victims were burned by the authorities without the consent of their family members.

Expecting a film made with International standards

Aashiq Abu is an impeccable filmmaker, and he has proved his filmmaking mettle in various movies like '22 Female Kottayam', 'Idukki Gold' and 'Mayanadhi'. When it comes to 'Virus', the director has moved a step forward, and he has tried to make a movie that will match with any Hollywood survival thrillers. Each and every frame in the trailer is rich, and as per close sources to the movie, the director has embraced an uncompromising cinematic language while making 'Virus'.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, and Rima Kallingal, the film also has Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Parvathy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Indrans, Remya Nambeeshan and Sreenath Bhasi in other prominent roles.

Muhsin Parari, Sharfu, and Suhas have written the screenplay for the movie. Rajeev Ravi and Shyju Khalid have handled the cinematography of 'Virus', while the music is composed by Sushin Shyam.

'Virus' will have its grand theatrical release on June 07, 2019.