Mollywood star Kunchacko Boban has been blessed with a baby boy. Kunchacko's wife Priya Ann Samuel delivered the baby on April 17, 2019, and the couple welcomed a new member to their family after waiting for fourteen years.

Kunchacko Boban himself confirmed this news on his Facebook page, and he thanked everyone for their prayers and blessings.

"Blessed with a Baby Boy. Thank you all for your Prayers, Care & Love!! Jr.Kunchacko gives his Love to all," wrote Kunchacko Boban on his Facebook page.

Kunchacko Boban's Facebook post welcoming a new family member to his family has already gone viral, and as of now, it has racked up more than 78,000 likes, 10,000 comments, and 1,400 shares. In the comment section, people are pouring wishes, and they believe that a junior romantic prince has taken his birth in Kerala.

Kunchacko Boban has been the most valuable romantic hero in Mollywood since his debut in the industry through 'Aniyathipravu' in 1997. Even though the actor is now 42-years-old, Mollywood movie buffs consider him as a youth icon, and all the credit goes to Chackochan's spectacular physique, and graceful dance moves.

Kunchacko is now busy with the works of his upcoming movie 'Virus' directed by Aashiq Abu. The film is based on the Nipah outbreak which happened in Kerala in 2018. As per reports, Kunchacko Boban is playing the role of Dr Suresh Rajan, a physician in a government hospital in this movie.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, 'Virus' also stars Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Dileesh Pothan, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan in other prominent roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in Summer 2019.

Kunchako's recent release was 'Allu Ramendran'. The film was directed by Bilahiri, and it emerged as an average success at the box-office.