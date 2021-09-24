Mohanlal, the biggest superstar Mollywood has ever witnessed is currently busy with the filming of his new movie 12th Man, which is being directed by Jeethu Joseph. The actor has a handful of other projects in his kitty, and it includes his debut directorial venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. In the meantime, Mohanlal has apparently given a positive nod to sing a song for a movie named Bermuda.

Mohanlal sings for Shane Nigam

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, the Superstar has agreed to sing for this movie which has young star Shane Nigam in the lead role. It should be noted that the upcoming song will mark Mohanlal's 50th outing as a playback singer in feature films.

The song is composed by Ramesh Narayanan, and the lyrics is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Bermuda is expected to be a fun-filled comedy entertainer. The film also marks the reunion of Shane Nigam and Vinay Fort, after the 2016 superhit Kismath.

Shaylee Krishen is playing the role of the female lead in this movie, while the supporting star cast includes, Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Harish Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker, and Niranjana Anoop.

Shelly Calist of Aruvi fame is handling the cinematography of Bermuda. National Award winner Sreekar Prasad will carry out the editing of this film.

Mohanlal fans awaiting the release of Marakkar

Mohanlal fans are currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, the most expensive film ever made in Mollywood. The film was originally planned to release in March 2020, but the makers were compelled to postpone it due to the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has already completed the filming of his new movie Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. This movie marks the reunion of Prithviraj and Mohanlal after the mammoth success of Lucifer.