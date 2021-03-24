Kenneth Branagh's mystery ensemble, Death of the Nile starring Armie Hammer won't open until February 11, 2022. The 20th Century Studios production which costs $90M had been previously administered by Fox before the merge with Disney. Along with Hammer the film also stars Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Ali Fazal.

A report on the Deadline stated that the shift of the release date had nothing to do with Armie Hammer who is presently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after being accused of rape. If he is tried and found guilty, he could land up in jail for eight years. Quite recently, at a press conference, a woman had accused Armie Hammer of 'mental, emotional and sexual abuse'.

At present, there has been no news of Death on the Nile being released on a streaming website, or Armie Hammer being replaced by any actor, much like how it happened with Kevin Spacey in All The Money in the World. Late actor Christopher Plummer was used by Ridley Scott to replace all the shots starring Spacey and yet the film had managed to release on the given date and time.

The report further mentioned that, although at present, Armie Hammer has not been guilty, the allegations against him have caused trouble for him and the Disney studios. Branagh''s film Murder on the Orient Express had performed well at the box office with counting of $102.8 million in the domestic market, and $352.7 million worldwide.

The Death of Nile had potentials in the Indian market since Gal Gadot had gained quite the fame after the release of Wonder Woman in 2017, alongside Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch. Although the clash happened in India, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman had been widely loved by fans.

In the web-domain of India, Ali Fazal had gained popularity for his role as Guddu bhaiya in the popular series Mirzapur.