DC Comics' Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. "Here we go again," she captioned while sharing a family photo of herself with her husband Jaron Varsano and daughters Alma and Maya. She announced her pregnancy a day after her appearance at the Golden Globe awards 2021.

It was last year in December, when Gal Gadot had proudly talked about her family and how they were incorporated in a special scene in her then-latest superhero release Wonder Woman 1984.

"I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, [director] Patty [Jenkins]'s son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband. To have them captured in the film with me because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it's an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish," Gal had shared with the media.

She had also personally warmly talked about them on her Instagram stories, where she had also talked about Delhi's Shaheen Bagh dadi, Bilkis. She had later removed that particular Insta story after her fans pointed out factual incorrectness.

Gadot previously spoke about the strength she felt when she gave birth to her daughter.

"It's cheesy, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my God, I made this!' The best thing is to become a mother and to give life," she told news.com.au in May 2017.

Gal had been one of the women who shot various action scenes for Wonder Woman, in between 2015-2016, when she had been pregnant with her child.