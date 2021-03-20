Another woman has accused actor Armie Hammer of sexual abuse. It happened during a middle of a press conference at a time when Los Angeles Police Department had already suspected Hammer of sexual assault.

The Hollywood Reporter used another name for the woman and quoted her, "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles." She was 24 and lives in Europe. The woman said that during the time of the alleged rape incident, Hammer had slammed her head against a wall that resulted in bruises to her face and committed other acts of violence against her without her consent.

"During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought he was going to kill me. Then [he] left with no concern for my well-being," the woman added.

The woman said that she had met Hammer over Facebook in 2016 when she was 20 years old and had been in an on-and-off relationship with him till 2020. He allegedly abused her mentally, emotionally and sexually.

Hammer denies allegations

For now, Hammer has denied all claims. The actor's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement to the media that Effie's "own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, she had sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her." It had been one of the hundreds.

The woman later said, "I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings. In speaking out today, I hope to keep others from falling victim to him in the future."

The report stated that the woman had provided evidence of the actor's alleged sexual abuse to law enforcement noting that the photos had been visible injuries.

Earlier in January, the Crisis actor had faced severe backlashes where several unverified comments had accused the actor of being abusive. No confirmation has arrived if the woman who recently accused Hammer of sexual abuse had earlier used fake accounts to make her claims.

After several days of trends on social media, Hammer had issued a statement. "I'm not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

He had been dropped from the making of The Godfather series.

Hammer's former girlfriend Paige Lorenze went on record to say that the actor had been quite aggressive in his sexual relationship. He had bruised her and carved a letter A in her pelvis region, using a knife.