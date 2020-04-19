Global software major Cognizant said it was hit by "Maze" ransomware, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients on Saturday, April 18.

The information technology services provider released a statement on its official website on Saturday saying, "Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack."

The New-Jersey headquartered IT services provider said in a statement that it was taking steps to contain the security incident, with the help of cyber defense companies, and has also engaged with law enforcement.

What is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop only after receiving hefty payments.

The Maze ransomware was discovered in 2019 and has since gained notoriety.

Hackers who deploy Maze take the strategy even further by posting online the names of companies that refuse to pay.

Meanwhile, Cognizant announced additional 25% of base pay

Cognizant had earlier announced an additional payment of 25 per cent of the base pay for April for employees up to 'Associate level in India and the Philippines in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce and the company would review the approach monthly, it said in a statement.

"As you've seen, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Philippines is under a state of national emergency. We support these and other efforts by governments across the world to "flatten the curve" and contain the spread of COVID-19," Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant said in an email sent to employees.

(With agency inputs)