An American pitbull named Eva, has created a record of sorts by giving birth to 21 puppies, in Bengaluru. Eleven of the pups were male and 10 were female. Four of them died soon after the birth.

The dog belongs to a local businessman Satish S., a resident of Padmanabhanagar. The puppies were delivered at his residence on June 15, over a period of 36 hours. Satish imported Eva and another male Pitbull, Gabbar from Australia in 2017.

He has already sold eight puppies for close to Rs. 1.5 lakh each.

The Guinness World Record for most puppies born in a single litter is held by a Neopolitan Mastiff named Abellatino Arabella from the United Kingdom who gave birth, with the help of a cesarean section, to 24 puppies.

