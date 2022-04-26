Ameesha Patel left an event midway after fearing for her life. She thanked people for taking her out of the event securely. On the other hand, a complaint has been filed against her by a social worker for her "extremely brief" performance. The event took place on April 23 at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to social media, Patel expressed her fear.

What Ameesha said

"Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh ... v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well," the Gadar actress wrote.

What the organisers said

Now, Sunil Jain, who was one of the organizers has said, "I was also there on the day of the event of film actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people, but there was no indecency. There was no information regarding any other kind of apprehension."

"The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after performance for only three minutes," Jain told Timesnow. Sunil Jain has filed a complaint against Ameesha alleging that she took a hefty sum but didn't perform for the decided duration.

Ameesha Patel's statement

"Contrary to reports doing rounds about me cheating a social worker, let me clarify, I attended the Navchandi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh on 23rd April 2022. The event organized by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr. Arvind Pandey was so badly organized that I feared for my life. I was never supposed to perform at the event, it was only an appearance that I fulfilled. However, when I reached there I realized that the organizers were playing dirty, things seemed fishy and I was not okay with them. I feared for my life, and I am thankful to the local police who helped me leave from there safely when they saw that all the proof was in my favor. Incidents like these put a question on humanity, but I am glad that good people also exist in this world," said her statement.