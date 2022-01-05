Ameesha Patel has reacted to the proposal she received from Faisal Patel, in a now-deleted tweet. Faisal Patel had proposed to Ameesha on Twitter and later deleted it. It started after Ameesha shared a collage of their pictures together and wished him on his birthday. Now, Ameesha has denied any such relationship with him and called it just a "joke".

The proposal

"Happy birthday my darling, love you... have a super awesome year," Ameesha had written while proposing to him. To this, he replied, "I'm formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?" And all hell broke loose. Social media went into a state of euphoria and started digging out their old conversations and pictures.

Ameesha's clarification

However, Ameesha soon clarified in an interview that Faisal's public proposal was nothing more than a joke. She also added that she is happy single and doesn't want to get into a relationship. "It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it," Ameesha said.

"I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes," Ameesha further told Bombay Times.

Gadar 2

On the work front, Ameesha would be soon seen in Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol. The film Gadar had made massive moolahs at the box office and one of the greatest films of the decade. And fans can't seem to contain their excitement now that the film would be back with its second part.