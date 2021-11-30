Actress Ameesha Patel has finally found her way to be in the limelight, unfortunately, for not the best reasons. The actress has been caught in a legal soup after a Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against Patel in a cheque bounce case on November 29.

According to reports, the case was filed by Madhya Pradesh-based UTF Telefilms Private Limited after a cheque worth Rs 32.25 lakh issued towards the company by the actress bounced. Patel had allegedly borrowed the money from UTF for making a film.

Advocate Ravi Panth, who appeared for UTF Telefilms Private Limited in court, claimed that the company has alleged that Ameesha and her company M/S Ameesha Patel Production had borrowed Rs 32.25 lakh from the company for making a film. The court has asked her to appear for the hearing in court on December 4.

Not the first time

However, if reports are to be believed, this isn't the first such incident for her. A Republic World report suggests that Patel had issued similar cheques in 2019, one in Indore and another in Ranchi causing her legal trouble. While the Indore case was for Rs 10 lakh only, the Ranchi incident led to an arrest warrant in a 3-crore worth cheating case.

The actress is currently traveling for the shoot of Gadar 2. On Monday, she posted about it on her Instagram account as she took off with her crew.