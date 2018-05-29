E-commerce giant Amazon India is offering a special exchange deal on Xiaomi's popular budget phone Redmi 5. The cash back offer varies for 32GB and 16GB storage variants.

Prospective consumers can claim up to Rs 8,061 off on Redmi 5 (MRP: Rs 8,999), provided they are ready to part their old phone. As far as the 16GB model (MRP: Rs 7,999) is concerned, buyers can avail cash discount up to Rs 7,195.

It can be noted that Amazon representative will check for physical damage and whether the device is in working condition before handing over the Xiaomi phone. If the company representative finds in any fault in the model, the offer will be deemed invalid.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5 is worth the buy?

Absolutely yes! The Redmi 5 is unarguably the best cost-effective budget phone under Rs 10,000. No other rival brand comes close to the Xiaomi phone in terms of build quality, CPU efficiency and RAM+ storage configuration.

During the review period, Redmi 5's camera was really good for its price range. It took pretty decent photos under bright sunny day and also during low-light environment.

Thanks to the optimised Android-based MIUI OS and Qualcomm processor, the Xiaomi phone has a battery that lasts the entire day under mixed usage.

For those unaware, the Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core with Adreno 506 graphics engine and a 3,300mAh cell.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with a 12MP rear camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and LED flash.

On the front, it features a 5MP camera with a dedicated LED flash, which helps in capturing good images even in low-light conditions.

Also, there is the inbuilt Smart Beauty 3.0 feature that promises to enhance selfies best suited for social media platforms.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Competition:

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is competing with Honor 9 Lite, Moto E4 Power and Tecno Camon i, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5:

Models Redmi 5 Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Colour Gamut: 72%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 GPU Adreno 506 Processor 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core RAM 2GB/3GB RAM Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD Camera Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 157g Colours Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Price 2GB RAM+16GB storage: Rs 7,999

3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 8,999 (exchange offer currently available for this model only)

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 10,999

