American technology major Amazon has kicked off the special Apple Fest promotional campaign-'Apple Fest' on its e-commerce site offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on several categories of products such as mobile, tablets, laptops and more in India.

Amazon's Apple Fest is already live and will conclude on March 28. During this period, prospective buyers will be offered EMI options up to Rs 4,666 per month on best-selling Apple iPhones. If you are ready to trade-in your old phone, and then you can claim up to Rs 11,400 discount.

Also, to further soften the deal, Amazon is offering 5-percent discount to ICICI debit or credit card holders. Not just Apple mobiles, consumers will be able to grab other popular products like iPad (6th gen), Watch Series 3 and MacBook Pro at lowest prices and also Apple-branded Beats earphones for low prices.

From the latest iPhone XR (review) to the budget iPhone 6S, consumers can claim it for lowest down payment. Even Apple's 10th-anniversary mobile iPhone X (review) can be bought for just Rs 17,000 down payment and can be fully paid in instalment in 6 six months.

On the other hand, the iPhone 6S, which costs Rs 27,999 can be bought with convenient No-cost EMI starting Rs 4,666 a month.

Apple Watch Series 3(review) can be grabbed for as low as Rs 23,999 and the iPad (6th gen) can be bought for Rs 24,900.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

During the fest, customers can get up to Rs 15,000 off and avail No-cost EMI on Credit cards of all major banks on the classic laptop from Apple, the MacBook Air. Customers can also get their hands on Apple Pencil and iPad accessories starting Rs 1,499 and Mac accessories starting Rs 1,699. With a flat Rs 5,300 off, music aficionados can treat themselves to Apple's Beats Solo 3 series during the Fest.

Top deals on Amazon Apple Fest March 2019: