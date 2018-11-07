Apple's latest and the powerful 2018-series MacBook Air and the Mac mini is now available for order on all official authorised stores in India this Diwali festival.

The new MacBook Air comes with bug upgrade over the predecessor, which made its debut way back in 2015. It sports a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with 2560x1600p resolutions and 300 nits brightness.

It has a smaller footprint, as it takes up 17% less volume, is 10% thinner measuring just 0.61 inches at its thickest point, and at just 2.75 pounds (1.24Kg) is a quarter pound lighter than the previous generation. It also boasts fingerprint-based Touch ID with Apple Pay support, a first-ever MacBook Air series.

Under-the-hood, the new Apple MacBook Air houses eighth generation Intel dual-core Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz CPU speed, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB, macOS Mojave and 50.3 watt-hours lithium-polymer battery with support for the 30W USB-C power adapter. Apple claims that the new PC will offer battery life up to 12 hours wireless web browsing and close to 13 hours iTunes movie playback.

It also supports two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, FaceTime HD camera, a full-sized backlit keyboard with Force Touch trackpad.

The interesting aspect of the new Apple MacBook Air is a very low carbon footprint. Its body is made of custom, Apple-designed aluminium alloy that enables the use of 100% recycled aluminium for the first time, which has the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminium seen in all of the Apple products.

Using this custom aluminium alloy helps reduce MacBook Air's carbon footprint by nearly 50%, making it the greenest Mac ever. The new MacBook Air (Gold/Space Grey/Silver) prices start at Rs 1,14,900.

On the other hand, Apple's new Mac Mini comes with a gorgeous compact body in Space Grey shade. Though the design and dimensions are same as the predecessor, it is said to be five times faster performance, making it the most powerful Mac mini ever made.

It comes in two options—quad-core and six-core— 8th-generation Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost Speeds up to 4.6GHz and Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, 8GB RAM (2666MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM), 128GB/256GB (PCIe-based SSD).

The company claims that the Mac Mini will be able to do hard tasks on Desktops such as photo and video editing, music creation and software development, and crushes pro workflows including video transcoding, code compiling and live musical performances.

And with up to 64GB of 2666 MHz memory, Mac mini can load larger files into memory, run more virtual machines or manipulate even larger datasets. Every Mac mini now features the speed and reliability of all-flash storage. With capacities up to 2TB, the SSDs on Mac mini is up to four times faster, so working with large files and opening apps will be quicker than ever.

And with Thunderbolt 3 USB C ports (x4), HDMI 2.0 (x1), USB 3 (x2), 3.5mm audio jack, the Apple T2 Security Chip and a 10Gb Ethernet option, the new Mac mini is a faster and more capable desktop that can do so much more.

For the uninitiated, the Apple T2 Security Chip is an industry-leading security technology. The T2 features an SSD controller with on-the-fly data encryption so everything stored on the SSD is automatically and fully encrypted.

The Secure Enclave in T2 ensures that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with. T2 also features HEVC video transcoding that's up to an incredible 30 times faster, enabling pro users to work more quickly with higher resolution video throughout their workflow.

Like the new MacBook Air, Mac mini too is an eco-friendly smart device. Its enclosure uses Apple-designed aluminium alloy made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, which has the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminium in all Apple products.

The Mac mini has more post-consumer recycled plastic than ever before. Altogether these advancements help to reduce the carbon footprint of the new Mac mini by nearly 50 percent. The new Mac mini (Space Grey) price starts at Rs 75,900.

