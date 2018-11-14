Ravi Teja says that Amar Akbar Anthony is full of mass elements and comedy, sentimental scenes and background score will be the highlight of the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on November 16.

Ravi Teja, who has suffered a huge setback due to back-to-back debacles, has pinned a lot of hopes on his next release Amar Akbar Anthony, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers of Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage fame. The actor is now busy with its promotion and leaving no stone unturned to make this film a big hit at the box office.

In an interaction with media, Ravi Teja spoke about Amar Akbar Anthony and praised the director. When asked about the highlight of Amar Akbar Anthony, Ravi Teja said, "Apart from Srinu Vaitla's trademark comedy, you can expect solid emotions in the film. Sreenu has given the film a right dose of everything and has narrated the film in such a way that it will please everyone."

Ravi Teja is playing triple roles in Amar Akbar Anthony and he says that he like Amar among the three roles. "Personally, I like the Amar character the most as it has a lot of intensity. All the three roles have come out quite well and the manner in which Srinu Vaitla has narrated them is the highlight of the film," the mass maharaja told media.

Talking about the music of Amar Akbar Anthony, the mass maharaja said, "Thaman has given a wonderful background score. I cannot believe that he has completed 100 films till now. Even though he received a lot of flak in between, he has matured now and is giving top-notch music these days."

Amar Akbar Anthony is an action comedy-drama film co-written by Srinu Vaitla and Vamsi Rajesh Kondaveeti. Ileana D'Cruz is making comeback to the Telugu cinema after 6 years and she will be seen playing the female lead in the movie. Ravi, Ileana and Srinu's combination and the success graph of Mythri Movie Makers have generated a lot of hype and expectations about the movie.