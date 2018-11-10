Director Srinu Vytla's Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA) starring Ravi Teja will have its pre release event on Saturday evening. This function will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Mythri Movie Makers.

Srinu Vytla and Ravi Teja have suffered a huge setback with back-to-back failures. The two have now joined hands with the successful banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has scored back-to-back blockbusters. The producers are leaving no stone unturned to make Amar Akbar Anthony a big hit at the box office and they are spending money heavily on the promotions of the of the film, which will hit the screens on November 16.

As a part of its promotions, the makers announced that the pre-release function would be held at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad from 7.00 pm on November 10. The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "#AmarAkbarAnthony Pre Release Event at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad from 7 PM tomorrow! You can watch it LIVE on http://www.youtube.com/MythriMovieMakers ...

The producers also revealed that the much-awaited trailer of Amar Akbar Anthony would be released on this occasion. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "#AmarAkbarAnthony Trailer will be launched at the Pre Release Event tomorrow at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad. More details soon! @RaviTeja_offl @Ileana_Official @SreenuVaitla @MusicThaman (sic)"

Ravi Teja is playing triple roles of Amar, Akbar and Antony in the movie. Ileana D'Cruz, who is making her comeback to Tollywood, is essaying the role of the heroine.

Vikramjeet Virk, Sunil, Abhimanyu Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Tarun Arora, Laya, Adithya Menon, Ravi Prakash, Raghu Babu, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy and Vennela Kishore are seen in the supporting cast.

Amar Akbar Anthony is an action drama and Srinu Vytla has co-written the story with Vamsi Rajesh Kondaveeti. Its first look and teaser have received a lot of positive response and generated huge expectations from the movie. S Thaman has scored music for the film and its jukebox, which was released online on November 8, has also struck a chord with music lovers.