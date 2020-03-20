Amid Coronavirus outbreak, popular south Indian actress Amala Paul has secretly married her boyfriend Bhavninder Singh. Their wedding pictures were leaked online and are going viral on social media.

Amala Paul had earlier fallen in love with director AL Vijay and the two got married later. But she divorced him as she wanted to continue her acting career. She recently shocked everyone, by baring it all for her film Aadai. During the promotion of this movie, she had revealed that she was in a relationship with a person, but she left the media to speculate over her beau's identity.

Her boyfriend Bhavninder Singh, who is a singer based in Mumbai, had shared some of his photos with Amala Paul on his Instagram page. Following this, it was speculated that she started dating him since 2017 and they are currently in a live-in relationship. Much to everyone's surprise, the two entered wedlock secretly.

But it is reported that Bhavninder posted some photos from his wedding with Amala Paul on his Instagram page today. He captioned the pics as a throwback and later Bhavninder removed them from his Instagram page. However, he could not stop them from going viral. As per those stills, it was a traditional North Indian style wedding for the couple.

Amala Paul is seen wearing a simple Gujarati traditional outfit, while Bhavninder sported a yellow kurta with blue dhoti and a turban. The couple was all in smile, as they tied the nuptial knot. In one of the pictures. The two are seen locking their lips with each other. Another pic shows him kissing her cheek.