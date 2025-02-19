Always exciting to hear PM Modi's vision for India, says Rishi Sunak

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "friend", former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that it is "always exciting" to hear PM Modi's vision for India.

Sunak and his family met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, having detailed conversation on many subjects.

PM Modi said that Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties."

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom replied to the PM's post on Wednesday, highlighting his strong friendship with the Indian leader and PM Modi's constant support for strengthening India-UK relations.

"Wonderful to catch up with my friend Narendra Modi. Thank you for so warmly welcoming my family, too! Always exciting to hear your vision for India, and so important the UK-India relationship goes from strength to strength," Sunak posted on X.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

Always proud of his Indian roots, Sunak batted for having close ties with India in economic, security and scientific spheres as both nations collaborated in areas like finance, technology, healthcare, and education besides establishing the FinTech Bridge connecting London and Mumbai.

As the Conservative Party leader conceded defeat in the UK general election in July 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Rishi Sunak's contribution to consolidate ties between the two nations during his tenure as the UK Prime Minister.

"Thank you Rishi Sunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi posted on X on July 5, 2024.

Sunak had also congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's third straight election victory last year, insisting that the UK and India share the closest of friendships which would continue to thrive.

In May 2024, as the UK Prime Minister, he hailed India's rise as an 'economic superpower', asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

(With inputs from IANS)