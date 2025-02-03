The fifth T20I of the India vs England series took place on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India triumphed over England by 150 runs. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Team India, several celebrities also made headlines with their presence at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted in the VIP area alongside Indian businessman Narayana Murthy and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was also at the venue, with a video surfacing on social media showing him enjoying the game with his elder son Akash Ambani and fellow billionaire Ajay Piramal.

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak meets Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede. pic.twitter.com/Zn41qWIQxb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2025

Actor Aamir Khan was also present, accompanied by his sons Junaid and Azad. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen in the stands cheering for Team India.

Rishi Sunak took to social media to share a series of pictures posing with his father-in-law. He wrote, "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law."

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger.



Congratulations to Team India on the win.



Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law. pic.twitter.com/m2nzQbFujG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 2, 2025

About the match

Meanwhile, opener Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight at Wankhede with a blistering 37-ball ton, propelling India to an imposing 247/9 in what was a dead-rubber match. The left-handed batter followed up his stellar innings by taking two vital wickets with his left-arm spin as the tourists crumbled to 97 all out in less than 15 overs.

Mohammed Shami, who replaced Arshdeep Singh in the lineup, was the standout bowler, taking three wickets to hand England a 150-run defeat and a 4-1 series loss. England and India will now move on to the ODI series, which begins on February 6 in Nagpur.

India took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series after securing back-to-back victories in the opening games at Kolkata and Chennai. Despite losing to the tourists in the third match at Rajkot, India bounced back to clinch the series with a win in the fourth game.

