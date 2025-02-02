It was a star-studded and fashion-forward Saturday night as models and celebrities walked the runway at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025. Sonam Kapoor, Mugdha Godse, and Rahul Dev graced the ramp, paying tribute to the legendary designer Rohit Bal.

Sonam Kapoor delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer Rohit Bal at the event. The actor became emotional and even broke down while walking the runway. Several videos and pictures of Sonam Kapoor getting teary-eyed on the ramp have taken the internet by storm.

A viral video shows Sonam crying as she walks down the runway. The actor was seen wiping her tears while gracefully continuing her walk. She greeted the audience with folded hands, acknowledging their presence.

What did Sonam Kapoor wear?

Sonam looked stunning in a Rohit Bal ensemble on the runway, featuring a long white dress paired with an intricately designed ivory floral jacket. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adorned with roses, adding a classic touch to her elegant look.

Sonam also shared pictures of her look on Instagram and paid tribute to the legendary designer. She wrote, "An honor to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure. Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring—celebrating a designer who was, and always will be an icon. #RohitBal #LegendaryLegacy #FDCIxBlendersPrideFashionTour."

Fans react

Netizens slammed Sonam for crying on the runway, claiming that she was faking it and overdoing it just for the cameras.

A user wrote, "Her expression is as if she is crying bitterly , but there isn't a single tear... nor is she teary eyed, even! A sombre demeanour would have been enough to pay homage or remember the late Rohit Bal , instead of this terrible overacting."

Another user mentioned, "first whats wrong with her hair style?? and second what kind of expression she is having. Seems like she want to cry but cannot control her laugh."

In an interview with ANI, Sonam Kapoor expressed her emotions about walking the ramp in a Rohit Bal creation. She said, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show. The celebration of heritage and craftsmanship... the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

Rohit Bal passed away on Nov 1, 2024

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 due to heart-related ailments. Before his death, the designer had showcased his last collection in New Delhi last year, with actor Ananya Panday walking the ramp as his muse.