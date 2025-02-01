Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The trailer launch of the film was held on Saturday, 2025, and was attended by Arjun Kapoor and his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor, who mostly garners headlines for his personal life rather than his professional life, was once again asked about his personal life during the promotions of Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Arjun Kapoor on when he is getting married?

During the event, the media asked him about his marriage plans, to which the actor shared that he has always allowed conversations about his personal life whenever he feels comfortable. Arjun said that he would talk about it at the right time.

Arjun stated, "I think in my personal life, I have allowed enough conversation and chatter whenever I have been comfortable."

When asked about his wedding plans, Arjun said, "Jab hongi toh aap sabko bata dunga. Aj toh film ki discussion aur film ko celebrate karne ka mauka hai so I want to talk about the film. I've allowed enough conversation about my personal life. When the time is right mujhe koi jhijhak nahi hogi. Aap sab jante ho how am I as a person. For now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Jab meri biwi ka baat aayega hum sahi waqt mein baat karenge uske barein mein." (When it happens, I will let everyone know. Today is an opportunity to discuss and celebrate the film, so I want to talk about that. I've allowed enough conversation about my personal life. When the time is right, I will have no hesitation. You all know what kind of person I am. For now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. When the time comes to talk about my wife, we will discuss it at the right moment.)

The film is set to release in theatres on February 21st. It features a stellar star cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz.