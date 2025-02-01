It's all about love, laughter, and happiness ever after for rapper Raftaar, as he tied the knot with Manraj Jawanda. The rapper exchanged wedding vows with stylist and fitness enthusiast Manraj on Friday, January 31.

The first picture of Raftaar and Manraj from their wedding mandap went viral on Friday. On Saturday, Raftaar shared an Instagram carousel of pictures from his dreamy fairytale wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raftaar posted glimpses of his special day. The rapper got married in two traditional ceremonies—one following South Indian rituals and the other Punjabi traditions.

He captioned his wedding pictures as, "Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin. #mandil #ikvaarihor."

In the pictures, Raftaar and Manraj are seen lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. Raftaar is also seen kissing his wife and getting teary-eyed during the rituals.

For the unversed, Raftaar's real name is Dilin Nair.

Traditional South Indian Wedding

For their traditional South Indian wedding, Raftaar wore a beige and gold silk kurta paired with a traditional veshti. Manraj looked ethereal in an intricately embroidered beige silk saree, complemented by gold jewellery and fresh jasmine flowers adorning her long hair.

Sikh Wedding Ceremony – Anand Karaj

Raftaar and Manraj also had a Sikh wedding ceremony, known as Anand Karaj, where they embraced Punjabi traditions. Manraj looked enchanting in a stunning red lehenga with intricate embroidery, accessorized with elegant Kundan jewellery. Raftaar looked regal in a cream sherwani, completed with a red turban.

For the unversed, this is Raftaar's second marriage. He was previously married to Komal Vohra, but after six years together, the couple parted ways in 2020, with their divorce being finalised in 2022.