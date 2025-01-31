Congratulations are in order for ace rapper and singer Raftaar, who tied the knot for the second time!

Raftaar gets married again, and ties the knot with Manraj Jawanda

On January 31, 2025, Raftaar married actress and fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in a beautiful South Indian-style wedding. The first pictures from their intimate yet grand ceremony, attended by close friends and family, have surfaced online.

Along with their wedding photos, glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, including pictures and videos, are circulating on the internet.

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, and Manraj looked stunning in traditional ivory outfits, embracing a classic South Indian wedding theme.

Raftaar dancing with manraj at their wedding ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/gpO3NRUSka — Kraxxx (@_Krraaxxx_) January 31, 2025

Congratulations Raftaar, Manraj @raftaarmusic

God bless Always ??️ ?? pic.twitter.com/iLGuUlaHl1 — Author of Desi Hip Hop (@Author_of_DHH) January 29, 2025

Pre-wedding festivities

Their celebrations began with pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi ceremony, where the couple donned yellow and white traditional attire. Raftaar was even seen playfully applying Haldi to his friends. This was followed by a lively Sangeet night, where the couple set the dance floor on fire, grooving to popular songs like Sapne Mein Milti Hai and many more.

Krsna and Karma in Raftaar's Haldi ceremony ? pic.twitter.com/ISimms9weF — K. A. R. M. A (@abishek_sama) January 30, 2025

For the unversed, Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra, but they parted ways after six years. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. Now, after a few years, he has taken the plunge again and married Manraj Jawanda.