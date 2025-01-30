Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey didn't win the trophy, nor did she win fans' hearts. The actor faced massive backlash for tarnishing Avinash Mishra's image on the show. It all started when Chahat's mother entered the show as part of 'Family Week.' During her brief stint, Chahat's mother bashed Avinash for allegedly accusing her daughter. She went on to say several things about him, calling him a flirt and claiming his family would never forgive him. She advised Chahat not to work with Avinash.

Not only that, Chahat's mother also called Avinash a "womaniser." She strongly voiced her opinion, stating that Chahat is such a well-mannered and obedient daughter that she would marry a blind man if her parents wanted her to. This all stemmed from rumors that Chahat was dating her co-star from a previous show.

Chahat Pandey refuses to forgive Avinash Mishra

On Wednesday, Chahat Pandey went live on her official Instagram account and answered fans' questions. When a fan asked if she was in touch with Avinash, she replied, "I'm not in touch with Avinash and would never work with him."

Another fan asked if she would consider working with Avinash Mishra in the future. Chahat said, "100 crores de, 500 crores de, 1 crore de, toh bhi mein Avinash ke sath kaam nahi karungi" : Even if I was promised Rs 100 - 500 crores, I would never work with him because of what he did in the Bigg Boss house. I will never forgive him because he lied and told things without proof, which were proven incorrect after the program ended. He also spoke about my character, and I'll never forget that.'

Chahat's statement sparked fury among netizens, with many accusing her of being self-obsessed. Some even advised her to move on from Avinash, pointing out that Bigg Boss 18 is over and that the feud should come to an end.

A user mentioned, "Sister firstly who is going to cast you for 1 crore . And madam BB is over, and here you are still playing BB and seeking footage from Avinash."

Another mentioned, "Can't she get over Avinash?.."

The third one said, "I never saw #AvinashMishra crying regarding biggboss matters, talking ill about others, or playing sympathy par kuch contestant ka BiggBoss khatam he nhi ho raha hai. Still living in the BB zone. I like how positive Avinash is after coming out bb."

About Chahat Pandey

She is best known for her performance in Dangal's most successful show, Nath, where she was the lead, the actress has also been part of many successful shows like Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and Nath.