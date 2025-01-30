The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is currently underway in Prayagraj, is making headlines for various reasons. Apart from several celebrities taking a holy dip in the Sangam River, numerous stalls and flower sellers have also gained attention on social media.

Among the many garland sellers, Monalisa Bhonsle, a dusky beauty with striking light eyes from Indore, has gone viral. She was spotted selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands with her family at the Maha Kumbh Mela. However, her newfound fame has brought challenges. From YouTubers to the general public, everyone at the Mela wanted to interview and photograph Monalisa, leading to incidents of harassment and raising concerns about her safety.

Kangana slams Bollywood for being obsessed with fair skin

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is currently enjoying the success of her last film Emergency, recently voiced her opinion on Monalisa's viral fame. Known for her outspoken nature, Kangana praised the young garland seller's striking beauty and addressed the underrepresentation of dark-skinned women in Bollywood. She pointed out that even leading actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kajol, and Bipasha Basu often do not reflect the diverse skin tones of Indian women.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Maha Kumbh flower seller girl Monalisa

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared Monalisa's photo and wrote, "Monalisa has become an internet sensation for her natural beauty. As much as I hate seeing people harass her for pictures and interviews, I can't help but wonder—do we still have dark, dusky Indian-toned female representation in the glamour world? Do people love young actresses the way they once adored Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, or Rani Mukerji?"

She further questioned why actresses today appear as pale as white women, even if they had darker skin tones in their younger days. " she added.

Work Front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her directorial venture, Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical political thriller.

Emergency was released in theatres on January 17.