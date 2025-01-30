Maha Kumbh 2025: From Chris Martin, Anil Ambani, Poonam Pandey to Kabir Khan, Celebs Who took a Holy Dip at Sangam, Prayagraj

A full Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in four cities, while a half ("Ardh") Kumbh takes place midway between two full Kumbhs. This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj.

This Kumbh Mela is extraordinary—a Maha Kumbh occurs once every 144 years, determined by a rare alignment of four planets. As the most significant of the four Kumbhs, it has drawn around 45 crore devotees who have dipped in the holy Ganges for spiritual rejuvenation.

The Kumbh Mela is the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, celebrated every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, or Nashik. This year, the festival is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The festival will begin on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025.

Several celebrities and politicians have taken a holy dip in the Ganga, and some are still expected to visit Prayagraj for the sacred ritual.

So far, Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, and Poonam Pandey, among others, have attended the festival.

Chris Martin

To everyone's surprise, on Monday, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin arrived in Prayagraj, and his video quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, Chris and Dakota Johnson are seen inside a car, with Dakota covering her head before stepping out.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey, often at the centre of controversies, also took a holy dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj. Poonam shared glimpses of her visit on social media. Sharing her pictures she wrote, "Sab paap dhul gaya.." (All sins have been washed away).

Taking to social media she wrote, "Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours and where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksha. The devotion here has left me speechless."

Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the festival as well. Sharing a picture of himself taking a dip in the Ganga, he wrote on Instagram: "Life became successful by bathing in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh! Reached the sacred place where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet for the first time."

Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma also visited the Maha Kumbh and shared her experience:"There were so many people... maybe lakhs. My connection to Lord Shiva is something that cannot be expressed in words. Adjectives and sentences fail to do justice. But if I had to describe it, I'd say it's intuitive, unplanned, unmotivated, and without any agenda."

Guru Randhawa

Popular singer Guru Randhawa took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote: "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!"

#WATCH | Prayagraj | On taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amawasya, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to do 'snan' on this auspicious day." pic.twitter.com/ZozgvVsIYO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Hema Malini

Veteran actress Hema Malini also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya and expressed her gratitude: "I am feeling great. I have never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day, and I feel fortunate to have taken this holy dip."

Remo D'Souza

Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza attended the Maha Kumbh in disguise. Dressed in an all-black outfit with his face and head covered, he ensured that no one recognized him. He was spotted meditating and taking a dip in the river.

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan was among the first to visit the Maha Kumbh. He also performed the anthem 'Chalo Kumbh Chalein' along with other bhajans.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan says, "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She… pic.twitter.com/gF25BlKcEh — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni, a popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s, has taken sanyas at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This year, she was initiated as the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, a highly esteemed title in Hinduism.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: On his Maha Kumbh visit, Film Director Kabir Khan says "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our… pic.twitter.com/oXabr6I0NQ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan on Tuesday afternoon reached Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering. Speaking with ANI, Kabir expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual event. He also highlighted how Maha Kumbh has attracted people from different backgrounds, fostering unity. "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything," he said.

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani

Industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. A video of Anil Ambani in a white kurta-pyjama on a boat with his wife has surfaced on Instagram.