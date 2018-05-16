Kollywood was abuzz with the rumors of Atlee Kumar making his debut in Tollywood. It was speculated that the young filmmaker was teaming up with none other than Baahubali actor Prabhas, who is currently working on multilingual movie Saaho, in his next movie. But those speculations have turned out to be false.

Now, Atlee Kumar has indicated that his next movie will be in Kollywood and not Tollywood. The director, who was recently in Tirupathi, said, "My next movie will be in Tamil and an official confirmation will be out on the issue soon," he said while adding that he has plans to make a Telugu flick.

Rumors were doing rounds earlier that Atlee and Prabhas had a few discussions over an upcoming project. Although the script was not locked yet they had decided to work on a project, Telugu media had reported.

It was said that the movie would take off once Saaho is wrapped up.

Atlee Kumar, a former associate of maverick filmmaker Shankar, made his directorial debut with romantic-comedy movie Raja Rani. His first movie won rave reviews. His next movie was with Vijay in Theri, which also turned out to be a super hit.

Following the success of Theri, Vijay gave nod to one more project in the form of Mersal, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the actor's career as it became the fifth biggest hit at the South Indian box office of all time.

With hat-trick success behind him, producers reportedly formed a beeline offering him new projects. Though specifics of Atlee's upcoming venture are still under wraps, a big actor is expected to star in his next flick.