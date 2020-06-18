Director Sukumar is set to start shooting for stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa. He is shifting its first schedule from the forests of Kerala to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to COVID-19.

Director Sukumar completed a small schedule of Pushpa in the forests of Kerala in December 2019. Allu Arjun was supposed to join its next schedule in March 2020 and the shooting was initially planned to be held in Kerala. But its filming was halted due to the lockdown caused the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have partially relaxed lockdown for the entertainment industry after senior celebs recently met both the CMs. Post this permission, the Tollywood filmmakers are prepping up to resume shooting and production activities of their upcoming movies.

Sukumar is also gearing to shift the Kerala schedule of Pushpa to the Telugu states. "There are some really good locations in AP and Telangana and we have finalised them. Whenever the film industry decides to resume shooting, we are ready to start," the director told Deccan Chronicle when asked about its shoot.

Sources claim that Sukumar is in touch with Allu Arjun and they don't want to be in a hurry to resume shooting. Pushpa is set against the backdrop of forest and the entire crew needs to spend many days in forests. With the coronavirus still rampant, Bunny has suggested the director schedule its shoot in August.

Of late, it rumoured that Sukumar was shifting the location to Maredpalli forests in Rampachodavaram, East Godavari district. Designer couple Ramakrishna and Mounika had erected a massive forest set worth Rs 3 crore in Maredpalli. Apparently, nearly 60 percent of the film's talkie portions will be shot in this set. The makers are currently awaiting the police permissions to kickstart the shooting.

Now it is reported that Because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in urban areas, outdoor shoots are being planned, instead of erecting sets. Sukumar wants to follow the same plan as he had done for Rangasthalam, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.