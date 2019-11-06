Director Sriram Venu of MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) has reportedly decided to put stylish star Allu Arjun's next movie Icon on hold in a bid to complete the Telugu remake of Pink starring Pawan Kalyan.

After completing his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan has decided to make his comeback to films with the remake of the Hindi film Pink. Sources claim that the power star has chosen Sriram Venu to direct this Telugu adaptation of the Bollywood courtroom drama. He feels that Venu has good directorial skills and sensibilities to helm the remake and he will do complete justice to the script.

The source further says that Sriram Venu has already gone busy with the scripting of this Telugu remake of Pink. "The work with regards to the story is underway. Dil Raju will be bankrolling the film, which will be presented by Boney Kapoor," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

Sriram Venu made his debut as an independent director and screenwriter with 2011 movie Oh My Friend starring Siddharth, Hansika Motwani and Shruti Haasan. He hogged the limelight with his second Venture MCA starring Nani in 2017. Post this huge success, he has announced two movies like Yevado Okadu and Icon, but he is yet to start either of them.

Icon gets more hype

Among the two, Icon has got more hype and curiosity, as it features stylish star Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie is expected to go on floors after Sankranti 2020, as Bunny is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hence, Sriram Venu accepted Pawan Kalyan's offer and has reportedly planned to complete the remake of Pink as early as possible.

Of late, it was speculated that Icon was shelved, but contrary to rumours that Allu Arjun will complete the works of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and then he will take up the shooting his untitled film with Sukumar. After wrapping this project, he will join Sriram Venu, who is expected to wrap up the above remake by the time.