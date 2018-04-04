Speculations were rife that all is not well between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as the stylish star is yet to watch Ram Charan's latest super hit movie Rangasthalam. However, sources close to Allu Arjun had slammed the speculations of a rivalry

Rangasthalam was released in the cinema halls across the globe, March 30 received an overwhelming response from all. Jr NTR and Rana Daggubati who watched the film and heaped praises on Ram Charan and Sukumar for their wonderful work.

While many stars watched the film, Allu Arjun is missing from this action, which led to several speculations and fueled a fight between the fans of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun on social media. The clash between the fans made way for rumors that suggested that all is not well between the two mega heroes.

However, sources close to Allu Arjun have refuted the rumors, saying that the actor was busy with the US schedule of his upcoming movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI), which is set to hit the screens, May 4. Since the movie is nearing its release date, the actor is engrossed with the film's final patchwork. Arjun who is back from his US schedule was seen celebrating his son's Ayyan's fourth birthday over the weekend. This act further irked Cheery's fans who kept questioning the star that if he had time to celebrate his son's birthday, why can't he watch Rangasthalam and share his views on social media.

But a source quashed the rumors saying that Bunny hasn't watched the movie yet because of a condition put forward by his mother. Allu Arjun's mother Nirmala who watched Rangashtalam at RTC X roads with Ram Charan's mother Surekha warned him against watching the film at a home theatre and advised him to enjoy it in a theatre.

Hence, Allu Arjun declined a request to watch Rangasthalam via satellite link at the home theatre in his house. The actor might go to a mass theatre at RTC X roads and watch the film in a couple of days, say the insiders.