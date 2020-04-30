Stylish star Allu Arjun's dance moves are grabbing the eyeballs at the international level after Australian cricketer David Warner shared a video featuring him shaking legs with his wife Cindy for the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

It is known that all the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have become chartbusters with the historical amount of viewership for each of them. Hundreds of people have created cover songs for them and probably this is for the first time for a film happening in Indian cinema. What has grabbed most eyeballs is Allu Arjun's dance in the music video of the song Butta Bomma.

In fact, some celebs including Shilpa Shetty recorded videos of them dancing the tunes of the song Butta Bomma and circulated on social media. Now the craze for Allu Arjun's movie has reached the international level with David Warner liking it. The Aussie cricketer recorded a video of him dancing with his wife Cindy and shared it on social media.

David Warner first shared the video on Tiktok, but after seeing the huge response, he posted it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts and captioned it with, "It's tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1."

Allu Arjun was all thrilled to see David Warner matching his steps. Responding to his tweet, Bunny wrote, "Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it. " David Warner replied him thanking for the amazing song, The Australian cricketer tweeted, "Thank you sir amazing song Thumbs up."

It is not just Allu Arjun, but also Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who has crooned it and SS Thaman, who has compsed music for the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Armaan Malik tweeted, "So cool to see my Telugu song being loved worldwide! This is adorable @davidwarner31 ❤️☺️"

SS Thaman tweeted, "When ur world Earth globe europe-africa is under lockdown And At the same time to knw tat the music u have made has reached millions & billions across the globe makes u feel great #avpl Here is #sensationalbuttabomma #ButtaBomma from the famous @CricketAus @davidwarner31 Heart suit This is wow."