Allu Arjun, the stylish star in the Telugu film industry enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, and most of his movies used to collect decent figures at the Mollywood box-office. His recent release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was dubbed and released in Kerala as 'Angu Vaikundapurathu', and it received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Allu Arjun is now Mallu Arjun

In a recent interaction with Manorama Online, Allu Arjun revealed that he is enjoying the love offered by Mollywood audiences.

"It indeed is fortunate that an actor from another state who speaks a different language receives such an overwhelming welcome. I have been enjoying the love and respect of Keralites for more than a decade now. The Malayali youth have given great popularity for my movies. I have also received many honors from Kerala. Being invited as the chief guest for the Nehru trophy boat race has been one the greatest honors in my life," Allu Arjun told Manorama Online.

The 'Arya' star also shared his experiences working with Mollywood stars like Jayaram and Govind Padmasurya in 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo'. Arjun revealed that Jayaram is an impeccable actor who can portray any kind of role with perfection on screens. He also made it clear that Govind Padmasurya will surely get more offers from Tollywood in the coming years.

Details about Allu Arjun's new movie

Allu Arjun's next movie is a drama thriller that is being directed by Sukumar. It should be noted that Sukumar has previously directed Allu Arjun in movies like Arya and Arya 2, and audiences believe that the duo will repeat the same magic in this upcoming flick as well.

Rashmika Mandana is playing the role of the female lead in this movie, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the character of the antagonist. The supporting star cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Harish Uthaman, and Anish Kuruvilla.