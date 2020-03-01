Thalapathy Vijay's next film Master has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced. It's even more exciting to know that the shoot for the film has finally come to an end. As the celebrations went on, a picture of Vijay Sethupathi planting a kiss on Thalapathy Vijay went viral.

Vijay Sethupathi celebrates Master wrap up with a kiss to Thalapathy Vijay

It has been a known fact that Vijay Sethupathi often expresses love for his fans and friends with a kiss. Many rumours were floating around earlier that Vijay had asked Sethupathi whether or not he would be one of them. When the highly anticipated Master's shoot wrapped up, all our questions were answered.

The pic since it made it one to the internet has gone viral. The shoot of the film wrapped up yesterday, celebrating the occasion with the priceless picture. With so much talk of Master and seeing the brilliant equation, the two actors share raises the expectations and enthusiasm for the film. In the film though Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the hero while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the villain.

The picture was shared by the executive producer of the film, Jagadish on Twitter and has been doing the rounds since.

Been an wonderful few months and it comes to a closure - Master shoot wrapped up !! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh ? waiting for the #Master celebrations pic.twitter.com/SNNUUDcCW6 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) February 29, 2020

As soon as the shoot was done, another updated on the film reached the audience from guitarist Keba Jeremiah who shared a cryptic post on Twitter, "Working on a super cool track with Anirudh!!! Master second single????"

The first single 'Kutti Story' was met with an overwhelming response, achieving over 25 million views on YouTube in a fortnight. The audio launch for the film is to take place on March 15th. The thriller film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is now in its post-production phase and will hit the theatres on April 9th.