Many celebrities of Telugu film industry have gathered to celebrate #15YearsOfAnushka and the event was nothing less than a grandeur. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, SS Rajamouli, K Shyam Prasad Reddy, Anjali, K Raghavendra Rao and many others have participated in this event where they congratulated Anushka on her big day.

Surprisingly, this event did not see any male actors with who Anushka has worked in these 15 years. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and many other Telugu actors.

It is known that Prabhas flew to Georgia to shoot for his upcoming film and we understand why he couldn't attend the event. What about the other actors? Due to COVID-19, shooting schedules of many high budget films have been cancelled as of now. So except Prabhas, most of the actors with who Anushka Shetty has worked with, didn't make it to the event at all.

Not even a single hero from the Telugu film industry have attended the event and proved that they are the real heroes. It would have been really nice if at least couple of them would have made it to Anushka's big day and supported her.

This makes fans and audiences wonder why actresses don't get enough encouragement when they want to do something big or make a mark for themselves. Also, it makes us doubt whether the industry is really a male dominated one.

Anushka has delivered has some really big hits in Telugu film industry and won many hearts. The amazing performances she has given in films like Arundhati, Nanna, Billa, Mirchi, Rudramadevi, Bhaagamathie, Baahubali, to name a few. Even after working in the industry for so long, the actress still one of the top most actresses down south.