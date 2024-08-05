It is known that the landslide that happened in Kerala's Wayanad, has taken the lives of many people. To show their concern towards the people of Kerala, there have been numerous celebrities who came forward and gave assistance to victims of devastating landslides. Among them were Tamil actors like Vikram and Suriya while Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil are some Malayalam actors who contributed huge amounts collectively towards the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram also donated Rs 20 lakh for relief efforts aimed at helping victims recover from this tragedy that resulted in more than 200 deaths, 197 injuries and many people still missing according to his manager Yuvraaj who posted on social media. Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan also donated Rs 20 lakhs.

The Malayalam superstar, Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan contributed Rs 35 lakh to the relief fund. Mammootty said, "I have made a small contribution towards the relief measures. If there is further need, I will contribute more. They need our support, and we must help them."

Similarly, actor couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil donated Rs 25 lakh. In a statement, they expressed a hope that their donation would be helpful in such difficult circumstances. Writing that "Our thoughts are with them as they go through this tough time. We can stay strong together".

While Rashmika Mandanna contributed Rs 10 lakh, Tamil cinema power couple Suriya and Jyotika with Suriya's brother Karthi collectively gave Rs 50 lakh. Equally, Allu Arjun popularly known as Kerala's adopted son donated Rs 25 lakh for helping the affected people.

The hills of Wayanad were hit by three landslides following persistent rains causing massive destruction. Several hundreds of people have died while many more are injured or missing. Rescue operations are ongoing to save those trapped as well as recover the missing persons.

The backing from these behind-the-scenes personalities reveals how important unity and community is in times of crisis like this one. Their contributions towards the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund would go along way in bringing relief and rehabilitating affected families.