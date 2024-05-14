Mammootty and Nayanthara have been a beloved duo in Malayalam cinema since their memorable collaboration in the film Rappakal. With several successful films together, they've left an enduring impact on audiences. Despite their past successes, fans have eagerly awaited their return to the silver screen.

Recent buzz suggests that the iconic pair may reunite for a film helmed by the acclaimed director Gautham Vasudev Menon. While the project's details remain speculative, the buzz of Mammootty and Nayanthara joining forces again has stirred excitement among fans. However, official confirmation regarding the film's nature, be it Malayalam or Tamil, is yet to surface.

Their last on-screen outing was in the 2016 Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam, directed by AK Sajan. Nayanthara, primarily known for her work in Tamil cinema, has consistently delighted Malayalam audiences with her appearances, making this potential reunion all the more thrilling.

If the project materializes as a Malayalam film, it would mark Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut in the language. Furthermore, reports suggest that the screenplay is being crafted by the writers of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, adding to the anticipation surrounding the venture.

Nayanthara's recent work front include the 2023 Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, followed by upcoming projects like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Meanwhile, Mammootty is gearing up for the release of Turbo, a mass-action entertainer directed by Vysakh and written by Midhu Manuel Thomas. Set to hit theaters on May 23, 2024, Turbo introduces actors Sunil and Raj B Shetty in Malayalam cinema.

In addition to Turbo, Mammootty is slated to headline Bazooka, a stylish action flick directed by Deeno Dennis. Notably, this film also features Gautham Menon in a significant role, hinting at a potential collaboration between Menon and Mammootty beyond their rumored project with Nayanthara.