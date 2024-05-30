Actor Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) at the age of 41. ADHD is a condition that affects a person's ability to focus, control impulses and manage energy levels. It impacts education, work, relationships and overall quality of life. Typically diagnosed in childhood, adults who are diagnosed later often struggle due to a lack of awareness and understanding of the condition.

Fahadh spoke about his diagnosis at the inauguration of the Peace Valley School, that is for disabled children in Kothamangalam, Kerala. He shared, "When I reached here Mr. Sabith accompanied me while touring the facilities. There is a disorder called ADHD. I asked him if it was possible to cure ADHD. He told me it is easily manageable if diagnosed during childhood. I asked him if it can be cured if diagnosed at 41," he continued, "I am clinically diagnosed with ADHD. Even if it's not that big I too have some traits of the disorder."

It's important to understand that ADHD cannot be cured, but it can be managed through medication and therapy. ADHD is a type of neurodivergence, meaning the brain functions differently from what is considered typical. Neurodivergent conditions, such as autism, ADHD, OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), and dyslexia affect behavior rather than intelligence.

For example, individuals with ADHD may struggle to concentrate on tasks, experience periods of intense productivity or face executive dysfunction, where they cannot start tasks despite their efforts. Recognized as a disability in many places, individuals with ADHD often need accommodations in education and work settings. However, in India, there is no legal mandate for such accommodations and societal misunderstanding often leads to labeling individuals with ADHD as lazy or uncaring.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD is characterized by "an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development."

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the Malayalam film Aavesham, where he plays a local don in Bengaluru who tries to befriend a group of college students. He has gained widespread recognition across India for his roles in films like Kumbalangi Nights, Pushpa, Joji and Maamannan.