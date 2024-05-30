The much-awaited sequel to the hit movie Pushpa: The Rise titled Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the news for its ambitious production plans. The second single from the film was released yesterday and is taking the internet by storm for its hookstep and catchy music. Well, here is one exciting update from the movie.

Director Sukumar who is well-known for his detailed approach has originally planned to shoot parts of the movie in Malaysia and Japan. However, due to time and budget constraints, it's heard that the team decided to recreate these international locations within India.

The production team aimed to finish filming by August 15th. As per the reports, after extensive scouting in Bangkok, Malaysia and Japan the team has realized shooting abroad wouldn't be possible within the timeframe. They also needed to modify the locations to match the film's vintage setting of the late 90s and early 2000s.

To address these challenges it is heard that Sukumar and his team chose to build detailed sets in Hyderabad particularly at Ramoji Film City. The art director was given the task of capturing the essence of Malaysia and Japan's vintage look. Some scenes will be shot on these sets while others will be enhanced with computer graphics (CGI).

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil. This sequel story will start where the first part left off. The film plot revolves around a rift between Pushpa and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film's ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa: The Rule will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.