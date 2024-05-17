Director Nag Ashwin's highly-anticipated sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas has been making waves since its announcement. With a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film is eagerly awaited by fans. In a recent update, it's been revealed that Prabhas start the promotions of the film soon which is all set to hit theaters on June 27th, 2024.

The excitement doesn't stop there. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD are planning to treat fans with something unique. As per the reports, Kalki makers are planning to release four episodic preludes before the movie's release. These preludes, each lasting between 20 and 25 minutes, will be released in early June, building up the anticipation for the main event.

Not stopping at preludes, the makers have also planned an interactive fan event featuring Prabhas on May 22. This event will give fans a chance to meet the star in person and share their excitement for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is already making headlines as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for the acclaimed Mahanati, the movie draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is set in a futuristic world. Prabhas will portray the titular character, Kalki.

In addition to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has a busy work schedule. He's set to star in a horror-comedy titled The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti and in the sequel to his blockbuster Salaar, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Prabhas is also collaborating with directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Hanu Raghavapudi for their respective projects, adding to the excitement surrounding his upcoming ventures.