The elections held in the Telugu states on Monday carried immense significance, drawing substantial voter participation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh witnessed voting across 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary seats, while Telangana contributed to 17 parliamentary seats. These elections witnessed a notable turnout of Tollywood celebrities exercising their voting rights.

However, amidst the queue of dutiful stars, one prominent figure was conspicuously missing: Prabhas. Despite the importance of these elections, Prabhas chose not to exercise his right to vote, leaving many surprised, considering his widespread popularity.

While stars like SS Rajamouli made special efforts, rushing from Dubai to Hyderabad just to cast their votes, and veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, aged 82, set an example by voting, Prabhas' absence stood out. This isn't the first time Prabhas has skipped voting; he also abstained from voting in the previous elections. However, his decision has drawn criticism, as his actions as a public figure can influence his fans and followers.

Many on social media have pointed out that Prabhas' failure to participate in the voting process sets a negative example, especially when so many others are actively engaging in it. This is particularly disappointing given his family's political ties; his uncle, Krishnam Raju, was an MP, and his aunt, Shyamala Devi, recently expressed support for the TDP alliance. Despite his busy schedule, many expected Prabhas to prioritize voting, recognizing its importance in a democratic society.

On the professional front, Prabhas has embarked on shooting for Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, a fantasy epic featuring actors like Akshay Kumar, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD which is slated for release on June 17th. Post this, the actor is going to join the sets of Salaar 2 which is something many of his fans are waiting for.