Prabhas is all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Sandeep, who has made a record of delivering mammoth blockbusters is expected to go all out to bring back Prabhas' hit era. The Baahubali star has been at the receiving end of several flops in a row and is in a desperate need for a hit. With Vanga getting Prabhas onboard, the film is expected to go bigger and grander than his previous hit films.

BO expectations with Prabhas onboard

Ever since the announcement, there has been a buzz about the bumper opening and the shattering box office numbers the film might do. Reacting to it, Vanga said that he doesn't get bothered about that. He revealed that he gets into pressure thinking about recovering the money the producer has spent.

Sandeep said that he never thought about BO numbers during Animal as well. He added that he gets worried about whether the vision he has for the film will reach the audience as it is or not.

What gets Vanga worried

"I think it is a very made up thing to think about the pressure. Because the pressure is, there is a lot of money riding on the film because it's a heavy budget film compared to Animal, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Producer is going to put 300+ crores. So whether he is going to recover that money, that is the one thing that I always look into," he told Galatta Plus.

"The producer should make money and then we can make another film. And second thing is that I am visualising the film in a particular way. All the while in 24 films, people have seen Prabhas in very different roles. So if this match is going to work, if the actor is getting the character right then we'll see how much percentage of people would love or hate it," further added.