Pan-Indian actor Prabhas is gearing up to dazzle audiences with his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. However, there's been quite a buzz surrounding the movie lately.

Rumors have been going around about the casting choices. Some suggest that Nani might take on the role of Kripacharya, while others speculate that Junior NTR could portray Parashuram, a crucial character in the story.

However as per the latest reports, one intriguing development that has caught the attention of audiences is the speculation surrounding the casting of Nagarjuna in the role of Parasuram for While rumors have been swirling about various actors taking on pivotal roles in the film, the possibility of Nagarjuna stepping into this significant character has generated considerable buzz.

The suspense around who will ultimately land the role is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, the star-studded cast already includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. Director Nag Ashwin is pulling out all the stops to ensure the film appeals to audiences nationwide.

In other news, there's been speculation about the film's release date. Reports suggest that the release might be pushed back by a couple of weeks to avoid clashing with a Hollywood blockbuster. While distributors have been informed about the potential change, an official announcement is still pending. Additionally, there's talk of a prelude to the film being released exclusively on Netflix, although no confirmation has been made by the makers yet.

Kalki 2898 AD promises to be a unique blend of science fiction and mythology. Despite its futuristic setting, the movie draws surprising connections to ancient myths. The recently released poster on Maha Shivaratri revealed that Prabhas' character will be named Bhairava, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is shaping up to be a grand cinematic spectacle. As fans eagerly await further updates on casting and production, the anticipation for Prabhas' latest venture continues to grow.