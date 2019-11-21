Stylish star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy shared an adorable picture of their daughter Allu Arha on social media after celebrating her third birthday in Dubai today. This photo has gone viral on the internet.

After dating for some time, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got hitched on November 26, 2011. This cute couple are blessed with two kids - a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha. His daughter, who was born on November 21, 2016, has turned 3 today. The actor often shares her cute photos, which have gone viral on social media. Bunny's fans started trending her name on the eve of her birthday.

Hours before this, Allu Arjun was spotted with his family at the Hyderabad airport on November 20 and they were flying to Dubai to celebrate Arha's third birthday. The actor sported a red sweatshirt and denim track pants and his wife Sneha was in casuals. Their pictures found their ways to the internet and created a lot of buzz.

Sneha Reddy shares photo on Instagram

Along with his wife Sneha Reddy and son Ayaan, Allu Arjun celebrated his daughter's birthday in Dubai. Later, he shared Arha's cute photo of on his social media channels and wished her. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my cutest angel Arha baby #alluarha #happy3." Thousands of his fans replied to his post and showered birthday wishes on Arja. The hashtag #HBDAdorableAlluArha trended on social media.

Later, Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of photos from her daughter Arha's birthday celebrations in Dubai. One of the two pictures shows both the kids having a good time in Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The second still features a father-daughter moment alongside the pool.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently working in director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is set for worldwide release on January 12, 2020. He has taken a small break from its shooting to celebrate his daughter Allu Arha's birthday in Dubai. Once he returns Hyderabad, he would resume its filming.