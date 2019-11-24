Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Sushanth, S Thaman, Sid Sriram and other members from the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are thrilled over the massive likes and views for its first song Samajavaragamana. They are all thanks to the fans for their wonderful support.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies and its first song Samajavaragamana has become the most successful song from the Telugu film industry. This melodious number has been penned by Seetharama Sastry, composed by S Thaman and crooned by Sid Sriram. Aditya Music, which has bagged its audio rights, released the song featuring its making and music performance.

Released on September 27, Samajavaragamana has received 93,811,318 views, 1 million likes and 50,624 comments on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music alone. Hundreds of budding artistes have created its cover songs, which have also got the superb response. It has not just become most liked song of the year, but also of all time on the internet.

The owners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, who have co-produced it, tweeted on Saturday, "BREAKING... RECORD BREAKING #Samajavaragamana FIRST EVER TELUGU VIDEO TO GET 1 MILLION LIKES! We are ecstatic & happy about this. Thank you for this great response & it is all because of your love #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @MusicThaman @hegdepooja."

All the members of the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are thrilled over its huge success. Allu Arjun, who is playing the lead role, tweeted, "Thank you all for all the love. I thank every single persons who have been a part of this magical song. Most Liked Song #samajavaragamana #alavaikunthapuramuloo @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @sidsriram #sitaramasasthrigaru

Pooja Hegde, who is seen romancing Allu Arjun, says that the visuals of Samajavaragamana will be even more thrilling than the song. The actress tweeted, "1 million LIKES! Whatttt!! I promise you'll are gonna love the visuals of the song too ❤️ #Samajavaragamana #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

S Thaman tweeted, "♥️ it's all your true love & support My gratitude & love to u all. #1MLoveForSamajavaragamana "

Sushanth, who is playing an important role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, tweeted, "Can't wait to watch it on screen! Congratulations to the team & Both of you looking @alluarjun @hegdepooja #samajavaragamana #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo."

Sid Sriram is all thanks to Allu Arjun and Thaman for giving the opportunity to sing samajavaragamana. The singer tweeted, "History!! so much love to you @alluarjun Garu, and my deep gratitude to @MusicThaman Garu for bringing me in to sing this song! all love, no hate."