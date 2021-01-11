https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/755324/arjun-rampals-sister-komal-rampal-called-questioning-by-ncb.jpg

Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun took to their social media to convey their warm wishes on the occasion of director Sukumar's birthday. The Telugu film director shares a special bond with both the heroes, who had worked with him in the past.

Mahesh Babu shared a photo from the sets of his old psychological thriller 'Nenokkadine' which was directed by Sukumar. Mahesh wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the most talented filmmakers I've worked with @aryasukku! Wishing you happiness and good health always. (sic)." Mahesh Babu was supposed to act under Sukumar's direction for another movie, but the movie was shelved as there were creative differences between them.

Happy birthday to one of the most talented filmmakers I've worked with @aryasukku! Wishing you happiness and good health always. ? pic.twitter.com/NDSEUH9o39 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2021

Allu Arjun has a special bond with Sukumar, as he has acted under his direction for a couple of movies- Arya and Arya2. Also, Allu Arjun's upcoming movie titled 'Pushpa' is being directed by Sukumar and they share a good rapport.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my director and friend Sukumar Garu. We started our journey in film together and I admire his journey. I wish him many more milestones to come. Happy Birthday once again, darling. #sukumar (sic)."

Many many happy returns of the day to my director and friend Sukumar garu . We started our journey in film together and I admire his journey. I wish him many more milestones to come . Happy Birthday once again darling. #sukumar pic.twitter.com/ZFXaX0o162 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 10, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna who gained much popularity in Telugu films recently is set to play the female lead opposite Allu Arjun in the movie Pushpa. Rashmika who seems to be excited to join the sets soon, took to her Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Sukumar. "Happy happy birthday @aryasukku sir. The rowdy baby can't wait to come back to the sets..", said Rashmika in her tweet.

Happy happy birthday @aryasukku sir. ????

The rowdy baby can’t wait to come back to the sets.. ???? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 11, 2021

Pushpa movie update:

Pushpa stars South India's one of the most-happening star Allu Arjun in the lead role. This movie is touted to be a crime-thriller that revolves around smuggling. The posters of Allu Arjun, which were earlier released, got a good response from the Telugu audience. Allu Arjun's makeover has been one of the most talked-about topics in the industry ever since.

The makers seem to have planned for a surprise announcement regarding this crime thriller. Young music composer SS Thaman took to Twitter to reveal the more details. "WE GOT SOMETHING COMING FOR U ALL!! Keep guessing!", the musician wrote. It is expected that the makers would release a glimpse of one of the songs from the movie. There are also talks that the makers are eyeing for Sankranthi to release the teaser of Pushpa.